Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local minima or maxima. In the context of the graph of f', critical points are where the graph crosses the x-axis, indicating that f' is zero, which suggests potential extrema in the original function f. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The first derivative test helps determine whether a critical point is a local minimum or maximum. If the derivative changes from positive to negative at a critical point, the function has a local maximum there. Conversely, if it changes from negative to positive, the function has a local minimum. This test is applied by analyzing the sign changes of f' around the critical points. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema