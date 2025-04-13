Table of contents
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
4:49 minutes
Problem 4.3.61
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 61 and 62, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f is continuous, and determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and local maxima.
Verified step by step guidance
1
To identify local extrema, we need to analyze the graph of f', which is the derivative of f. Local maxima and minima occur where f' changes sign.
First, observe the points where f' crosses the x-axis. These are the critical points where f' = 0, indicating potential extrema.
Examine the behavior of f' around these critical points. If f' changes from positive to negative, the corresponding x-value is a local maximum. If f' changes from negative to positive, the x-value is a local minimum.
From the graph, identify the x-values where f' crosses the x-axis and changes sign. For example, if f' crosses from positive to negative at x = a, then x = a is a local maximum.
Similarly, if f' crosses from negative to positive at x = b, then x = b is a local minimum. Use these observations to determine the x-values corresponding to local minima and maxima.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local minima or maxima. In the context of the graph of f', critical points are where the graph crosses the x-axis, indicating that f' is zero, which suggests potential extrema in the original function f.
First Derivative Test
The first derivative test helps determine whether a critical point is a local minimum or maximum. If the derivative changes from positive to negative at a critical point, the function has a local maximum there. Conversely, if it changes from negative to positive, the function has a local minimum. This test is applied by analyzing the sign changes of f' around the critical points.
Continuity and Differentiability
For a function to have local extrema, it must be continuous and differentiable in the interval of interest. Continuity ensures no breaks or jumps, while differentiability ensures the derivative exists. In this problem, f is assumed to be continuous, which is crucial for applying the first derivative test and identifying extrema based on the behavior of f'.
