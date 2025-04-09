Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a given interval. To find these points, one typically examines the derivative of the function to identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or evaluates the function at these points to determine the nature of the extrema. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Derivative and Critical Points The derivative of a function provides the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential locations for local extrema. By solving f'(x) = 0, we can find these critical points, which are essential for determining where the function's slope changes direction, potentially indicating maxima or minima. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points