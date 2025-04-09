Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Problem 4.3.57a
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = x / 2 − 2sin (x/2), 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the local extrema of the function \( f(x) = \frac{x}{2} - 2\sin\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) \) on the interval \( 0 \leq x \leq 2\pi \), we first need to find the derivative \( f'(x) \).
Differentiate the function: \( f'(x) = \frac{1}{2} - \cos\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) \). This derivative will help us find the critical points where the slope of the tangent is zero or undefined.
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: \( \frac{1}{2} - \cos\left(\frac{x}{2}\right) = 0 \). Solve for \( x \) to find the critical points within the interval.
Evaluate the function \( f(x) \) at the critical points and at the endpoints of the interval \( x = 0 \) and \( x = 2\pi \) to determine the local extrema.
Compare the values of \( f(x) \) at these points to identify the local maximum and minimum values, and specify where they occur within the interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a given interval. To find these points, one typically examines the derivative of the function to identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or evaluates the function at these points to determine the nature of the extrema.
Derivative and Critical Points
The derivative of a function provides the rate of change of the function with respect to its variable. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, indicating potential locations for local extrema. By solving f'(x) = 0, we can find these critical points, which are essential for determining where the function's slope changes direction, potentially indicating maxima or minima.
Interval Analysis
Interval analysis involves examining the behavior of a function within a specified range of values. For the function f(x) = x/2 − 2sin(x/2) on the interval [0, 2π], it is crucial to evaluate the function at the endpoints and any critical points within this interval to identify local extrema. This ensures that all potential maxima and minima are considered within the given domain.
