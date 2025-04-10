Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
2:30 minutes
Problem 4.3.63a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 63 and 64, the graph of f' is given. Assume that f has domain (-2, 2).
a. Either use the graph to determine which intervals f is increasing on and which intervals f is decreasing on, or explain why this information cannot be determined from the graph.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Derivative and Increasing/Decreasing Functions
The derivative of a function, f'(x), provides information about the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function f(x). If f'(x) > 0 on an interval, f is increasing on that interval. Conversely, if f'(x) < 0, f is decreasing. This is because a positive derivative indicates a positive slope, while a negative derivative indicates a negative slope.
Recommended video:
07:32
Determining Where a Function is Increasing & Decreasing
Critical Points and Extrema
Critical points occur where the derivative f'(x) is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima or minima. To identify extrema, examine the sign changes of f'(x) around these points. If f'(x) changes from positive to negative, a local maximum is present; if it changes from negative to positive, a local minimum is present. These points are crucial for understanding the behavior of f(x).
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Graph Analysis of Derivatives
Analyzing the graph of f'(x) involves identifying intervals where the graph is above or below the x-axis. The graph above the x-axis indicates f'(x) > 0, suggesting f is increasing, while below the x-axis indicates f'(x) < 0, suggesting f is decreasing. This visual analysis helps determine the intervals of increase and decrease for the function f(x) based on its derivative.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning