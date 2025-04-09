Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Finding Points of Intersection To find where the curve intersects the x-axis, set y = 0 in the equation x² + xy + y² = 7. This simplifies to x² = 7, giving the points of intersection as (√7, 0) and (-√7, 0). These are the points where the curve crosses the x-axis. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is used to find the derivative of a function defined implicitly, such as x² + xy + y² = 7. By differentiating both sides with respect to x, and treating y as a function of x, we can find dy/dx, which represents the slope of the tangent line at any point on the curve. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative