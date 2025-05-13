To demonstrate that the given solution, \(4x^2 = 2y^3 + 4y\), satisfies the corresponding differential equation, we will employ implicit differentiation. This method is necessary because \(y\) appears in multiple terms, making it impossible to isolate it directly.

We start by differentiating both sides of the equation with respect to \(x\). The left side, \(4x^2\), differentiates to \(8x\). For the right side, we apply the chain rule: the derivative of \(2y^3\) is \(6y^2 \frac{dy}{dx}\) and the derivative of \(4y\) is \(4 \frac{dy}{dx}\). Thus, we have:

\[\frac{d}{dx}(4x^2) = \frac{d}{dx}(2y^3 + 4y)\]

Which simplifies to:

\[8x = 6y^2 \frac{dy}{dx} + 4 \frac{dy}{dx}\]

Next, we can factor out \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) from the right side:

\[8x = \frac{dy}{dx}(6y^2 + 4)\]

To isolate \(\frac{dy}{dx}\), we divide both sides by \(6y^2 + 4\):

\[\frac{dy}{dx} = \frac{8x}{6y^2 + 4}\]

Now that we have the derivative, we substitute it back into the differential equation to verify if it holds true. The equation we are checking is:

\[3y^2 + 2 \frac{dy}{dx} = 4x\]

Substituting \(\frac{dy}{dx}\) gives us:

\[3y^2 + 2 \left(\frac{8x}{6y^2 + 4}\right) = 4x\]

To simplify the left side, we can factor out a 2 from the term \(2 \cdot 8x\) and the denominator \(6y^2 + 4\):

\[3y^2 + \frac{16x}{6y^2 + 4} = 4x\]

Now, we can multiply through by \(6y^2 + 4\) to eliminate the fraction:

\[(3y^2)(6y^2 + 4) + 16x = 4x(6y^2 + 4)\]

Expanding both sides leads to:

\[18y^4 + 12y^2 + 16x = 24xy^2 + 16x\]

After canceling \(16x\) from both sides, we are left with:

\[18y^4 + 12y^2 = 24xy^2\]

Rearranging confirms that both sides are equal, thus verifying that the original solution satisfies the differential equation. Therefore, we conclude that the given solution is indeed valid.