When working with differential equations, verifying solutions is a crucial skill. A function \( y = f(x) \) is considered a solution to a differential equation if substituting this function and its derivatives into the equation results in a true statement. It's important to note that a differential equation can have multiple solutions, but verification typically involves checking a specific function provided in the problem.

To illustrate this process, consider the function \( y = e^{2x} \) and the differential equation \( 3y' - 5y = e^{2x} \). First, we need to find the first derivative \( y' \). Using the chain rule, we find that \( y' = 2e^{2x} \). Next, we substitute both \( y \) and \( y' \) into the differential equation:

Substituting gives us:

\( 3(2e^{2x}) - 5(e^{2x}) = e^{2x} \)

which simplifies to:

\( 6e^{2x} - 5e^{2x} = e^{2x} \)

Thus, \( e^{2x} = e^{2x} \), confirming that the function is indeed a solution.

In another example, consider the function \( y = 4 + \ln(x) \) and the differential equation \( x y'' + y' = 0 \). We first find the first and second derivatives. The first derivative is \( y' = \frac{1}{x} \), and the second derivative, using the power rule, is \( y'' = -\frac{1}{x^2} \).

Substituting these into the differential equation yields:

\( x\left(-\frac{1}{x^2}\right) + \frac{1}{x} = 0 \)

which simplifies to:

\( -\frac{1}{x} + \frac{1}{x} = 0 \)

Thus, \( 0 = 0 \), confirming that this function is also a solution.

It’s worth noting that differential equations can sometimes be presented in implicit form, where \( y \) is not isolated. In such cases, implicit differentiation may be required to verify the solution. This situation is less common but important to recognize.