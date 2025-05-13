To verify that the function \( y(t) = -2 \cos(2t) \) is a solution to the initial value problem defined by the differential equation \( y'' + 4y = 0 \) with the initial condition \( y'(0) = 0 \), we first need to compute the first and second derivatives of the function.

The first derivative, denoted as \( y' \), is calculated as follows:

\( y' = \frac{d}{dt}(-2 \cos(2t)) = 4 \sin(2t) \)

Next, we find the second derivative, \( y'' \):

\( y'' = \frac{d}{dt}(4 \sin(2t)) = 8 \cos(2t) \)

Now that we have both the original function and its second derivative, we can substitute these into the differential equation:

\( y'' + 4y = 8 \cos(2t) + 4(-2 \cos(2t)) \)

Substituting the values gives:

\( 8 \cos(2t) - 8 \cos(2t) = 0 \)

This simplifies to:

\( 0 = 0 \)

Since this statement is true, we have verified that the function satisfies the differential equation.

Next, we check the initial condition \( y'(0) = 0 \). Substituting \( t = 0 \) into the first derivative:

\( y'(0) = 4 \sin(2 \cdot 0) = 4 \sin(0) = 0 \)

This confirms that the initial condition is satisfied. Therefore, the function \( y(t) = -2 \cos(2t) \) is indeed a solution to the initial value problem.