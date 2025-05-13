To determine if the function \( y = e^{4x} \) is a solution to the differential equation \( y'' - 4y' + 3y = 0 \), we first need to compute the first and second derivatives of \( y \).

The first derivative, denoted as \( y' \), is calculated using the chain rule:

\( y' = \frac{d}{dx}(e^{4x}) = 4e^{4x} \).

Next, we find the second derivative, \( y'' \), again applying the chain rule:

\( y'' = \frac{d}{dx}(4e^{4x}) = 16e^{4x} \).

Now that we have \( y \), \( y' \), and \( y'' \), we can substitute these into the differential equation:

\( y'' - 4y' + 3y = 16e^{4x} - 4(4e^{4x}) + 3(e^{4x}) \).

Expanding this gives:

\( 16e^{4x} - 16e^{4x} + 3e^{4x} \).

Combining the terms results in:

\( 0 + 3e^{4x} = 3e^{4x} \).

Setting this equal to zero, we have:

\( 3e^{4x}

eq 0 \).

Since \( 3e^{4x} \) does not equal zero, we conclude that \( y = e^{4x} \) is not a solution to the differential equation \( y'' - 4y' + 3y = 0 \).

This process illustrates the importance of verifying potential solutions to differential equations, as the phrasing of the problem can indicate whether a solution is expected or if it may not hold true.