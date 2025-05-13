To solve a basic differential equation, we start by understanding the relationship between a function and its derivative. In this case, we are given the differential equation \( y' = 4x^3 \) and need to find the particular solution that passes through the point (1, 4).

The first step is to find the general solution by integrating the right-hand side of the equation. We can do this by calculating the antiderivative:

\[ y = \int 4x^3 \, dx \]

Using the power rule for integration, we add one to the exponent and divide by the new exponent:

\[ y = x^4 + C \]

Here, \( C \) is the constant of integration, which represents a family of functions known as the general solution. Each value of \( C \) corresponds to a different curve on the graph, illustrating the various possible solutions to the differential equation.

To find the particular solution, we need to apply the initial condition provided, which is the point (1, 4). We substitute \( x = 1 \) and \( y = 4 \) into the general solution:

\[ 4 = 1^4 + C \]

Solving for \( C \), we find:

\[ 4 = 1 + C \]

\[ C = 4 - 1 = 3 \]

Now that we have determined \( C \), we can substitute it back into the general solution to obtain the particular solution:

\[ y = x^4 + 3 \]

This equation represents the specific curve that passes through the point (1, 4). In summary, to solve a basic differential equation, we first integrate to find the general solution and then apply an initial condition to determine the constant of integration, resulting in the particular solution.