To verify that a given function is a solution to a differential equation, we start with the function y(t) = c e^{-6t}, where c is an arbitrary constant. The differential equation we need to check is y'(t) + 6y(t) = 0.

First, we find the derivative of the function. Using the chain rule, the derivative y'(t) is calculated as follows:

y'(t) = -6c e^{-6t}

Next, we substitute both y(t) and y'(t) into the differential equation:

-6c e^{-6t} + 6(c e^{-6t}) = 0

Now, simplifying the left-hand side:

-6c e^{-6t} + 6c e^{-6t} = 0

Both terms cancel each other out, resulting in:

0 = 0

This confirms that the equation holds true, verifying that y(t) = c e^{-6t} is indeed a solution to the differential equation y'(t) + 6y(t) = 0.