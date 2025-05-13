To verify that the function \( y = c e^{x^2} \) is a solution to the differential equation \( y' = 2xy \), we first need to compute the derivative \( y' \). Using the chain rule, we find:

\( y' = c e^{x^2} \cdot \frac{d}{dx}(x^2) = c e^{x^2} \cdot 2x = 2c x e^{x^2} \).

Now, substituting \( y \) and \( y' \) into the differential equation, we have:

\( 2c x e^{x^2} = 2x(c e^{x^2}) \).

Both sides of the equation are equal, confirming that \( y = c e^{x^2} \) is indeed a solution to the differential equation.

Next, we need to find the particular solution that passes through the point \( (0, 6) \). We substitute \( x = 0 \) and \( y = 6 \) into the general solution:

\( 6 = c e^{0^2} \).

Since \( e^{0} = 1 \), this simplifies to:

\( 6 = c \).

Thus, the constant \( c \) is equal to 6. Therefore, the particular solution is:

\( y = 6 e^{x^2} \).

This function represents the specific solution that passes through the point \( (0, 6) \).