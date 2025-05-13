To verify that the function \( y = \frac{c}{x^2} \) is a general solution to the differential equation \( x y' = -2y \), we first need to compute the derivative \( y' \). Recognizing that \( y \) can be rewritten as \( c x^{-2} \), we apply the power rule for differentiation. The power rule states that if \( y = kx^n \), then \( y' = knx^{n-1} \). Here, \( k = c \) and \( n = -2 \).

Using the power rule, we find:

\( y' = -2c x^{-3} = \frac{-2c}{x^3} \).

Next, we substitute \( y \) and \( y' \) into the differential equation. The left-hand side becomes:

\( x y' = x \left( \frac{-2c}{x^3} \right) = \frac{-2c}{x^2} \).

For the right-hand side, substituting \( y \) gives:

\( -2y = -2 \left( \frac{c}{x^2} \right) = \frac{-2c}{x^2} \).

Now, we compare both sides of the equation:

\( \frac{-2c}{x^2} = \frac{-2c}{x^2} \).

Since both sides are equal, we confirm that the function \( y = \frac{c}{x^2} \) satisfies the differential equation \( x y' = -2y \). Therefore, it is indeed a general solution to the given differential equation.