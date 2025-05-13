When working with differential equations, verifying solutions is a crucial skill. A function \( y = f(x) \) is considered a solution to a differential equation if substituting this function and its derivatives into the equation results in a true statement. It's important to note that a differential equation can have multiple solutions, but verification typically involves checking a specific function provided in the problem.

To illustrate this process, consider the function \( y = e^{2x} \) and the differential equation \( 3y' - 5y = e^{2x} \). First, we need to find the first derivative of the function, which is calculated using the chain rule: \( y' = 2e^{2x} \). Substituting \( y \) and \( y' \) into the differential equation gives:

\[3(2e^{2x}) - 5(e^{2x}) = e^{2x}\]

Performing the algebra on the left side results in:

\[6e^{2x} - 5e^{2x} = e^{2x}\]

This simplifies to \( e^{2x} = e^{2x} \), confirming that the function is indeed a solution.

Next, let's verify another example with the function \( y = 4 + \ln(x) \) and the differential equation \( x y'' + y' = 0 \). We first find the first and second derivatives. The first derivative is \( y' = \frac{1}{x} \), and the second derivative, using the power rule, is \( y'' = -\frac{1}{x^2} \). Substituting these into the differential equation yields:

\[x\left(-\frac{1}{x^2}\right) + \frac{1}{x} = 0\]

After simplifying, we have:

\[-\frac{1}{x} + \frac{1}{x} = 0\]

This results in \( 0 = 0 \), verifying that this function is also a solution.

In some cases, differential equations may be presented in implicit form, meaning \( y \) is not isolated. In such instances, implicit differentiation is required to verify the solution. While this situation is less common, it is essential to be prepared for it in your studies.