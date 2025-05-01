Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of f(x) is shown below. At which intervals is f'(x) < 0?
A
Where the graph of f(x) is decreasing
B
Where the graph of f(x) has a local minimum
C
Where the graph of f(x) is constant
D
Where the graph of f(x) is increasing
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between f(x) and its derivative f'(x). The derivative f'(x) represents the slope of the tangent line to the graph of f(x) at any given point. When f'(x) < 0, the slope is negative, meaning the graph of f(x) is decreasing.
Step 2: Analyze the intervals where the graph of f(x) is decreasing. Look for sections of the graph where the curve is sloping downward as you move from left to right. These intervals correspond to f'(x) < 0.
Step 3: Clarify why f'(x) < 0 does not occur at local minima or constant intervals. At a local minimum, the slope of the tangent line is zero (f'(x) = 0), not negative. Similarly, when the graph is constant, the slope is zero, not negative.
Step 4: Exclude intervals where the graph of f(x) is increasing. When the graph is sloping upward, the slope of the tangent line is positive (f'(x) > 0), so these intervals do not satisfy f'(x) < 0.
Step 5: Conclude that f'(x) < 0 only occurs where the graph of f(x) is decreasing. This is the key interval to identify when solving the problem.
