Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the end behavior of the function f(x) = 2x^3 - 3x^2 - 3?
A
As x approaches infinity or negative infinity, f(x) approaches zero.
B
As x approaches infinity, f(x) approaches negative infinity; as x approaches negative infinity, f(x) approaches infinity.
C
As x approaches infinity or negative infinity, f(x) approaches negative infinity.
D
As x approaches infinity, f(x) approaches infinity; as x approaches negative infinity, f(x) approaches negative infinity.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the leading term of the polynomial function f(x) = 2x^3 - 3x^2 - 3. The leading term is the term with the highest power of x, which is 2x^3.
Step 2: Analyze the degree and coefficient of the leading term. The degree of the polynomial is 3 (odd degree), and the coefficient of the leading term is positive (2). This will determine the end behavior of the function.
Step 3: Recall the general rule for end behavior of polynomials with odd degrees: If the leading coefficient is positive, as x approaches infinity, f(x) approaches infinity, and as x approaches negative infinity, f(x) approaches negative infinity.
Step 4: Verify that the lower-degree terms (-3x^2 and -3) do not affect the end behavior significantly as x becomes very large or very small. The leading term dominates the behavior of the function for large values of |x|.
Step 5: Conclude that the end behavior of f(x) is: As x approaches infinity, f(x) approaches infinity; as x approaches negative infinity, f(x) approaches negative infinity.
