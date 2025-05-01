Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Suppose the graph of f(x) is shown below. At which of the following intervals is f''(x) > 0?
A
Where the graph of f(x) has a local maximum
B
Where the graph of f(x) is concave down
C
Where the graph of f(x) is concave up
D
Where the graph of f(x) is decreasing
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the meaning of f''(x) > 0. The second derivative, f''(x), represents the concavity of the graph of f(x). When f''(x) > 0, the graph of f(x) is concave up, meaning it curves upwards like a U-shape.
Step 2: Analyze the relationship between concavity and the graph of f(x). A graph is concave up when the slope of f'(x) (the first derivative) is increasing. This corresponds to f''(x) > 0.
Step 3: Examine the given options. The correct answer is 'Where the graph of f(x) is concave up,' because this directly corresponds to f''(x) > 0. The other options do not align with the condition f''(x) > 0: (a) A local maximum occurs when f'(x) = 0 and f''(x) < 0, (b) Concave down corresponds to f''(x) < 0, and (c) Decreasing corresponds to f'(x) < 0, not f''(x).
Step 4: Relate the concept of concavity to the graph visually. If you were looking at the graph of f(x), identify intervals where the curve bends upwards. These intervals are where f''(x) > 0.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct intervals for f''(x) > 0 are those where the graph of f(x) is concave up. This is the key takeaway for understanding the relationship between the second derivative and the graph's shape.
Related Videos
Related Practice