Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
2:03 minutes
Problem 4.4.106d
Textbook Question
106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (d) When is the acceleration positive? Negative?
Verified step by step guidance
1
To determine when the acceleration is positive or negative, we need to analyze the concavity of the position function s=f(t). Acceleration is the second derivative of the position function, so we are looking for intervals where the graph is concave up (positive acceleration) and concave down (negative acceleration).
Identify the intervals where the graph of s=f(t) is concave up. This occurs when the graph is curving upwards, resembling a U-shape. In these intervals, the second derivative is positive, indicating positive acceleration.
Identify the intervals where the graph of s=f(t) is concave down. This occurs when the graph is curving downwards, resembling an upside-down U-shape. In these intervals, the second derivative is negative, indicating negative acceleration.
Examine the graph closely to find the points of inflection, where the concavity changes. These are the points where the acceleration changes from positive to negative or vice versa.
Using the graph, estimate the time intervals for positive and negative acceleration by observing the changes in concavity. Note these intervals as approximate times where the acceleration is positive or negative.
