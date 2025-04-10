Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
4:26 minutes
Problem 106b
Textbook Question
106. Motion Along a Line The graphs in Exercises 105 and 106 show the position s=f(t) of an object moving up and down on a coordinate line. At approximately what times is the (b) velocity equal to zero?
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find when the velocity is zero, we need to identify the points where the derivative of the position function s=f(t) is zero. These points correspond to the local maxima and minima of the graph.
Examine the graph of s=f(t) and look for points where the tangent to the curve is horizontal. These are the points where the slope of the tangent line is zero, indicating that the velocity is zero.
From the graph, observe the peaks and troughs. The velocity is zero at these points because the object changes direction, which occurs at local maxima and minima.
Estimate the time values at these points by looking at the x-axis. For example, if a peak occurs at t=5 seconds, then the velocity is zero at t=5 seconds.
Repeat this process for each peak and trough in the graph to find all the times when the velocity is zero.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Derivatives Applied To Velocity with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning