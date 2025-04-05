Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
2:20 minutes
Problem 54ab
Textbook Question
When the length L of a clock pendulum is held constant by controlling its temperature, the pendulum’s period T depends on the acceleration of gravity g. The period will therefore vary slightly as the clock is moved from place to place on Earth’s surface, depending on the change in g. By keeping track of ΔT, we can estimate the variation in g from the equation T = 2π(L/g)¹/² that relates T, g, and L.
a. With L held constant and g as the independent variable, calculate dT and use it to answer parts (b) and (c).
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by identifying the given equation for the pendulum's period: T = 2π(L/g)¹/². Here, L is constant, and g is the variable.
To find dT, differentiate T with respect to g using implicit differentiation. Since L is constant, treat it as a constant during differentiation.
Apply the chain rule to differentiate T = 2π(L/g)¹/² with respect to g. The derivative of (L/g)¹/² with respect to g is -1/2 * (L/g)⁻³/² * (L/g²).
Multiply the derivative by the constant factor 2π to get dT/dg = -π(L/g)⁻³/² * (L/g²).
Express dT in terms of dg: dT = -π(L/g)⁻³/² * (L/g²) * dg. This equation can be used to estimate the variation in g based on changes in T.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Differentiation
Differentiation is a fundamental concept in calculus that involves finding the derivative of a function. The derivative represents the rate of change of a function with respect to a variable. In this context, we need to differentiate the period T with respect to the acceleration due to gravity g, treating L as a constant, to find dT, the change in the period.
Finding Differentials
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a technique used in calculus to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. Here, the chain rule helps in differentiating T = 2π(L/g)¹/² with respect to g, as it involves a composition of functions.
Intro to the Chain Rule
Partial Derivatives
Partial derivatives are used to find the derivative of a function with respect to one variable while keeping other variables constant. In this problem, since L is held constant, we treat T as a function of g alone and find the partial derivative of T with respect to g. This helps in understanding how changes in g affect the period T of the pendulum.
Derivatives
