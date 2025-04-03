Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mean Value Theorem The Mean Value Theorem states that for a continuous function on a closed interval, there exists at least one point where the instantaneous rate of change (derivative) equals the average rate of change over the interval. In this context, it implies that the marathoner's speed must equal the average speed of 11 mph at least once during the race.

Average Speed Calculation Average speed is calculated by dividing the total distance traveled by the total time taken. For the marathoner, the average speed is 26.2 miles divided by 2.2 hours, which equals 11.909 mph. This average speed helps in applying the Mean Value Theorem to find instances where the instantaneous speed matches this average.