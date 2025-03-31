Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Implicit Differentiation Implicit differentiation is a technique used to find the derivative of a function when it is not explicitly solved for one variable in terms of another. In this problem, x is given in terms of y, and we need to differentiate both sides with respect to time t, applying the chain rule to account for dy/dt. Recommended video: 05:14 05:14 Finding The Implicit Derivative

Chain Rule The chain rule is a fundamental concept in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. It states that the derivative of a composite function is the derivative of the outer function evaluated at the inner function times the derivative of the inner function. Here, it helps relate dx/dt to dy/dt by differentiating x = y³ - y with respect to t. Recommended video: 05:02 05:02 Intro to the Chain Rule