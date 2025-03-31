Table of contents
3. Techniques of Differentiation
The Chain Rule
Problem 3.6.76g
Textbook Question
Suppose that the functions f and g and their derivatives with respect to x have the following values at x = 0 and x = 1.
Find the derivatives with respect to x of the following combinations at the given value of x.
g. f(x + g(x)), x = 0
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chain Rule
The chain rule is a fundamental theorem in calculus used to differentiate composite functions. If you have a function h(x) = f(g(x)), the derivative h'(x) is found by multiplying the derivative of the outer function f at g(x) by the derivative of the inner function g at x, expressed as h'(x) = f'(g(x)) * g'(x). This rule is essential for solving problems involving nested functions.
Function Composition
Function composition involves creating a new function by applying one function to the results of another. In the context of calculus, understanding how to compose functions is crucial for applying the chain rule. For example, if f(x) and g(x) are functions, the composition f(g(x)) means applying g first and then f to the result, which is key in differentiating composite functions.
Derivative Evaluation
Derivative evaluation involves calculating the derivative of a function at a specific point. This requires substituting the given x-value into the derivative function. In the problem, you need to evaluate the derivative of f(x + g(x)) at x = 0, using the values provided in the table for f, g, and their derivatives at x = 0, ensuring accurate computation of the derivative at that point.
