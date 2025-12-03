Given the equation , what is the value of at the point ?
118. A particle is traveling upward and to the right along the curve y=ln(x). Its x-coordinate is increasing at the rate (dx/dt)=√x m/sec. At what rate is the y-coordinate changing at the point (e², 2)?
Which of the following gives the equations of both lines through the point that are tangent to the parabola ?
A sphere is growing at a rate of 50scm3. At what rate is the radius of the sphere increasing when the radius is 5cm?
A right tringle has a base of 10cm and a height of 12cm. The height of the right triangle is decreasing at a rate of 0.4scm, at what rate is the area of the triangle decreasing?
The perimeter of a rectangle is fixed at . If the length is increasing at a rate of , for what value of does the area start to decrease? Hint: the rectangle's area starts to decrease when the rate of change for the area is less than 0.
A 15-foot plank leans against a vertical pole. The top of the plank begins to slide down the pole at a steady speed of 2 inches per second. How fast is the bottom of the plank moving away from the pole when it is 8 feet away from the base of the pole (in inches per second)?