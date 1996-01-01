7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx
54. ∫ y⁴/(1 + y²) dy
57. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. The integral ∫ dx/(x² + 4x + 9) cannot be evaluated using a trigonometric substitution.
7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍