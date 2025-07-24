7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx
54. ∫ y⁴/(1 + y²) dy
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍