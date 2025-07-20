Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving algebraic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as y = tan(θ) or y = sin(θ), the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that include square roots or rational functions, allowing for easier integration. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integral of Rational Functions Integrating rational functions involves finding the antiderivative of a function that is the ratio of two polynomials. In the case of the integral ∫ y⁴/(1 + y²) dy, recognizing the structure of the rational function is crucial. Techniques such as polynomial long division or partial fraction decomposition may be employed, but trigonometric substitution can also simplify the process by transforming the integral into a trigonometric form. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions