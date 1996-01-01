7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
42. ∫ 1/(x²√(9x² - 1)) dx, x > 1/3
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx
54. ∫ y⁴/(1 + y²) dy
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
62. ∫ du / (2u² - 12u + 36)
44. ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx