Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as sine or tangent, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that contain expressions like √(a² + x²), a² - x², or x² - a². Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Identifying the Right Triangle When using trigonometric substitution, it is essential to visualize the relationship between the variable and the trigonometric function through a right triangle. For example, in the integral ∫ 1/√(16 + 4x²) dx, we can set x = 2tan(θ), which leads to a right triangle where the opposite side is 2x and the adjacent side is 4. This helps in determining the appropriate trigonometric identities to apply. Recommended video: 07:39 07:39 Left, Right, & Midpoint Riemann Sums