7-56. Trigonometric substitutions Evaluate the following integrals using trigonometric substitution.
46. ∫ 1/√(1 - 2x²) dx
48. ∫ √(9 - 4x²) dx
54. ∫ y⁴/(1 + y²) dy
60–69. Completing the square Evaluate the following integrals.
68. ∫ dx / sqrt((x - 1)(3 - x))
Variations on the substitution method Evaluate the following integrals.
∫ 𝓍/(∛𝓍 + 4) d𝓍
Multiple substitutions If necessary, use two or more substitutions to find the following integrals.
∫ d𝓍 / [√1 + √(1 + 𝓍)] (Hint: Begin with u = √(1 + 𝓍 .)