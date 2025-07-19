Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as sine or cosine, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that contain expressions like √(a² - x²), which can be simplified using the identity sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1.

Pythagorean Identity The Pythagorean identity is a fundamental relationship in trigonometry that states sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This identity is crucial when performing trigonometric substitutions, as it allows for the conversion between different trigonometric functions and helps simplify expressions involving square roots. For example, if x is substituted with a, sin(θ) can be expressed in terms of x, facilitating the integration process.