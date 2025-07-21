Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Completing the Square Completing the square is a method used to transform a quadratic expression into a perfect square trinomial. This technique is essential for simplifying integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions, allowing for easier integration. By rewriting the expression in the form (x - h)² - k, we can identify the vertex and facilitate the integration process.

Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as x = a sin(θ) or x = a cos(θ), we can transform the integral into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that involve expressions like √(a² - x²) or √(x² - a²).