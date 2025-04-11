Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Function The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, measures the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the function f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, the absolute value creates a piecewise function that changes its expression based on the sign of the input, which is crucial for graphing and analyzing the function's behavior. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function

Piecewise Functions Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals of the domain. For f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, the function is piecewise because the absolute value expressions change at x = 2 and x = -3, creating different linear segments. Understanding how to break down and analyze these segments is essential for graphing and finding extreme values. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions