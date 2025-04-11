Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
3:54 minutes
Problem 4.1.63b
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.
f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, −5 ≤ x ≤ 5
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the critical points of the function f(x) = |x - 2| + |x + 3| by considering where the expressions inside the absolute values change sign. These points are x = 2 and x = -3.
Divide the interval [-5, 5] into subintervals based on the critical points: [-5, -3], [-3, 2], and [2, 5].
On each subinterval, rewrite the function f(x) without absolute values. For example, on [-5, -3], f(x) = -(x - 2) - (x + 3).
Calculate the value of f(x) at the endpoints of each subinterval and at the critical points to find potential extreme values.
Compare the values obtained in the previous step to determine the minimum and maximum values of f(x) on the interval [-5, 5], and identify where these extreme values occur.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Function
The absolute value function, denoted as |x|, measures the distance of a number x from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. In the function f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, the absolute value creates a piecewise function that changes its expression based on the sign of the input, which is crucial for graphing and analyzing the function's behavior.
Recommended video:
Piecewise Functions
Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals of the domain. For f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3|, the function is piecewise because the absolute value expressions change at x = 2 and x = -3, creating different linear segments. Understanding how to break down and analyze these segments is essential for graphing and finding extreme values.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Extreme Values on an Interval
Extreme values refer to the maximum and minimum values a function attains on a given interval. To find these for f(x) = |x − 2| + |x + 3| on −5 ≤ x ≤ 5, one must evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints. Critical points occur where the derivative is zero or undefined, often at points where the piecewise function changes.
Recommended video:
