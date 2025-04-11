Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Value Functions Absolute value functions, such as |x + 2| and |x - 3|, measure the distance of a number from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. These functions create V-shaped graphs and are crucial for understanding how the function h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3| behaves, especially at points where the expressions inside the absolute values change sign. Recommended video: 06:37 06:37 Average Value of a Function

Graphing Piecewise Functions Graphing piecewise functions involves plotting different expressions over specified intervals. For h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|, the function can be broken into segments based on the critical points where x + 2 = 0 and x - 3 = 0. Understanding how to graph these segments helps visualize the function's behavior and identify extreme values. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions