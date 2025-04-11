Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
5:05 minutes
Problem 4.1.65b
Textbook Question
Theory and Examples
[Technology Exercise] Graph the functions in Exercises 63–66. Then find the extreme values of the function on the interval and say where they occur.
h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|, −∞ < x < ∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the function h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|. This function involves absolute values, which can be split into piecewise functions based on the critical points where the expressions inside the absolute values change sign.
Step 2: Identify the critical points for the absolute value expressions. The critical points are x = -2 and x = 3, where the expressions inside the absolute values change sign.
Step 3: Break down the function into piecewise components based on the critical points. For x < -2, both expressions are negative, for -2 ≤ x < 3, the first expression is non-negative and the second is negative, and for x ≥ 3, both expressions are non-negative.
Step 4: Graph the piecewise function by evaluating h(x) in each interval: x < -2, -2 ≤ x < 3, and x ≥ 3. This will help visualize the behavior of the function across the entire domain.
Step 5: Determine the extreme values by analyzing the graph and evaluating the function at the critical points and endpoints of the intervals. The extreme values occur where the function reaches its maximum or minimum values within the given domain.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Value Functions
Absolute value functions, such as |x + 2| and |x - 3|, measure the distance of a number from zero on the number line, always yielding a non-negative result. These functions create V-shaped graphs and are crucial for understanding how the function h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3| behaves, especially at points where the expressions inside the absolute values change sign.
Recommended video:
06:37
Average Value of a Function
Graphing Piecewise Functions
Graphing piecewise functions involves plotting different expressions over specified intervals. For h(x) = |x + 2| − |x − 3|, the function can be broken into segments based on the critical points where x + 2 = 0 and x - 3 = 0. Understanding how to graph these segments helps visualize the function's behavior and identify extreme values.
Recommended video:
05:36
Piecewise Functions
Finding Extreme Values
Extreme values of a function are its maximum and minimum values within a given interval. To find these for h(x), analyze the critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and evaluate the function at these points and endpoints of the interval. This process helps determine where the function reaches its highest or lowest values.
Recommended video:
05:12
Finding Global Extrema (Extreme Value Theorem)
Related Videos
Related Practice