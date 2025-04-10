Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a graph over a given interval. The absolute maximum is the highest point, while the absolute minimum is the lowest. These points can occur at critical points or endpoints of the interval. Identifying these points involves evaluating the function at critical points and endpoints to determine the largest and smallest values. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points Critical points are where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find these points, take the derivative of the function and solve for where it equals zero or is undefined. These points are essential in determining where the function's slope changes, which helps in identifying extrema. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points