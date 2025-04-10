Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
3:03 minutes
Problem 4.1.7
Textbook Question
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 7–10, find the absolute extreme values and where they occur.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, identify the endpoints of the graph. The graph has endpoints at (-1, 1) and (1, -1). These points are important because absolute extrema can occur at endpoints.
Next, observe the graph to identify any local extrema. Local extrema are points where the graph changes direction. In this graph, there is a local maximum at (0, 0) because the graph changes from increasing to decreasing.
Determine the y-values at the endpoints and the local extrema. At (-1, 1), the y-value is 1; at (0, 0), the y-value is 0; and at (1, -1), the y-value is -1.
Compare the y-values to find the absolute maximum and minimum. The absolute maximum is the highest y-value, which is 1 at (-1, 1). The absolute minimum is the lowest y-value, which is -1 at (1, -1).
Conclude that the absolute maximum value is 1 occurring at x = -1, and the absolute minimum value is -1 occurring at x = 1.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a graph over a given interval. The absolute maximum is the highest point, while the absolute minimum is the lowest. These points can occur at critical points or endpoints of the interval. Identifying these points involves evaluating the function at critical points and endpoints to determine the largest and smallest values.
Recommended video:
05:58
Finding Extrema Graphically
Critical Points
Critical points are where the derivative of a function is zero or undefined, indicating potential local maxima, minima, or points of inflection. To find these points, take the derivative of the function and solve for where it equals zero or is undefined. These points are essential in determining where the function's slope changes, which helps in identifying extrema.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
Graph Analysis
Graph analysis involves examining a graph to identify key features such as intercepts, slopes, and extrema. By analyzing the graph, one can visually determine where the function reaches its highest or lowest values. This process includes observing the behavior of the graph at endpoints and critical points, which is crucial for finding absolute extrema.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
Related Videos
Related Practice