Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a function's graph over a given domain. An absolute maximum is the highest point, while an absolute minimum is the lowest. To find these, one must evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints within the domain, ensuring the function is continuous over the interval. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Piecewise Functions Piecewise functions are defined by different expressions over different intervals of the domain. Understanding how to sketch and analyze these functions involves evaluating each piece separately and considering the behavior at the boundaries where the pieces meet. This is crucial for determining continuity and extrema within the function's domain. Recommended video: 05:36 05:36 Piecewise Functions