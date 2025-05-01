Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
Multiple Choice
For the function f(x) defined on the interval [0, 6], the graph shows a peak at x = 2 and a trough at x = 5. Which interval contains the local maximum of f(x)?
A
1 < x < 3
B
4 < x < 6
C
0 < x < 1
D
3 < x < 4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to identify the interval containing the local maximum of the function f(x). A local maximum occurs at a point where the function reaches its highest value in a small neighborhood around that point.
Step 2: Analyze the given information. The graph of f(x) shows a peak at x = 2, which indicates that x = 2 is a local maximum. Peaks are points where the function transitions from increasing to decreasing.
Step 3: Determine the interval containing x = 2. The interval must include x = 2 and be part of the options provided. The interval 1 < x < 3 contains x = 2.
Step 4: Verify the reasoning. Since x = 2 is the peak and the function transitions from increasing to decreasing at this point, it confirms that the local maximum lies within the interval 1 < x < 3.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interval containing the local maximum is 1 < x < 3.
