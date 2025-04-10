Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a graph over a given interval. The absolute maximum is the highest point, while the absolute minimum is the lowest. These points can occur at critical points or endpoints of the interval. In the context of the graph, identifying these points involves examining the y-values at the endpoints and any critical points within the interval. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Endpoints of a Graph Endpoints are the points at the boundaries of a graph's domain. They are crucial when determining absolute extrema, as extrema can occur at these points. In the given graph, the endpoints are at (2, 5) and (2, 0). Evaluating the function's value at these points helps in identifying the absolute maximum and minimum values. Recommended video: 06:15 06:15 Graphing The Derivative