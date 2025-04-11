Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Absolute Extrema Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a function's graph over a specified domain. An absolute maximum is the highest point, while an absolute minimum is the lowest. To find these, one must evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints within the domain, if they exist.

Graphing Piecewise Functions Graphing piecewise functions involves plotting different expressions over specified intervals. For f(x) = |x|, the graph is a V-shape, with the vertex at the origin. Understanding how to sketch this graph helps in visualizing where potential extrema might occur within the given domain.