Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Finding Global Extrema
6:03 minutes
Problem 4.1.15
Textbook Question
Finding Extrema from Graphs
In Exercises 15–20, sketch the graph of each function and determine whether the function has any absolute extreme values on its domain. Explain how your answer is consistent with Theorem 1.
f(x) = |x|, −1 < x < 2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by understanding the function f(x) = |x|, which represents the absolute value function. The graph of f(x) = |x| is a V-shaped graph with its vertex at the origin (0,0). However, we need to consider the domain given: -1 < x < 2.
Step 2: Sketch the graph of f(x) = |x| within the specified domain. Since the domain is -1 < x < 2, the graph will start just to the right of x = -1 and end just before x = 2. The vertex of the graph at (0,0) will be included in this domain.
Step 3: Identify the behavior of the graph within the domain. As x approaches -1 from the right, the function value approaches 1, and as x approaches 2 from the left, the function value approaches 2. The graph is symmetric about the y-axis, and the lowest point within the domain is at the vertex (0,0) where f(x) = 0.
Step 4: Determine the absolute extrema. The absolute minimum value of f(x) within the domain -1 < x < 2 is at x = 0, where f(x) = 0. There is no absolute maximum value because the function value increases indefinitely as x approaches 2 from the left.
Step 5: Relate your findings to Theorem 1, which states that a continuous function on a closed interval [a, b] has both an absolute maximum and minimum. However, the interval -1 < x < 2 is not closed, so the theorem does not apply directly. The function has an absolute minimum at x = 0 but no absolute maximum within the open interval.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Absolute Extrema
Absolute extrema refer to the highest or lowest points on a function's graph over a specified domain. An absolute maximum is the highest point, while an absolute minimum is the lowest. To find these, one must evaluate the function at critical points and endpoints within the domain, if they exist.
Graphing Piecewise Functions
Graphing piecewise functions involves plotting different expressions over specified intervals. For f(x) = |x|, the graph is a V-shape, with the vertex at the origin. Understanding how to sketch this graph helps in visualizing where potential extrema might occur within the given domain.
Theorem 1 (Extreme Value Theorem)
The Extreme Value Theorem states that if a function is continuous on a closed interval, it must have both a maximum and minimum value on that interval. However, since the domain here is open (-1, 2), the theorem does not directly apply, necessitating a careful analysis of the function's behavior near the endpoints.
