31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4
A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4
A parabola with focus at (3, 0)
A parabola symmetric about the y-axis that passes through the point (2, -6)
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and foci (±6, 0)
