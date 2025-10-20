31–38. Equations of parabolas Find an equation of the following parabolas. Unless otherwise specified, assume the vertex is at the origin.
How does the eccentricity determine the type of conic section?
A parabola that opens to the right with directrix x = -4
A parabola with focus at (3, 0)
A parabola symmetric about the y-axis that passes through the point (2, -6)
13–30. Graphing conic sections Determine whether the following equations describe a parabola, an ellipse, or a hyperbola, and then sketch a graph of the curve. For each parabola, specify the location of the focus and the equation of the directrix; for each ellipse, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the lengths of the major and minor axes; for each hyperbola, label the coordinates of the vertices and foci, and find the equations of the asymptotes.
x² = 12y
39–50. Equations of ellipses and hyperbolas Find an equation of the following ellipses and hyperbolas, assuming the center is at the origin.
A hyperbola with vertices (±2, 0) and asymptotes y = ±3x/2
A hyperbola with vertices (±4, 0) and foci (±6, 0)