Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
Problem 31a
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
In Exercises 31–36, find all possible functions with the given derivative.
a. y′ = x
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the original function from its derivative, we need to perform integration. The given derivative is \( y' = x \).
Integrate the derivative \( y' = x \) with respect to \( x \). This means we need to find \( \int x \, dx \).
The integral of \( x \) with respect to \( x \) is \( \frac{x^2}{2} \). This is because the power rule for integration states that \( \int x^n \, dx = \frac{x^{n+1}}{n+1} + C \), where \( C \) is the constant of integration.
After integrating, we have \( y = \frac{x^2}{2} + C \), where \( C \) is an arbitrary constant. This represents the family of functions whose derivative is \( x \).
The constant \( C \) can be any real number, which means there are infinitely many functions that satisfy the given derivative, each differing by a constant.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivatives
An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. For example, if y' = x, the antiderivative of x is (1/2)x^2 plus a constant C, representing all possible functions with the given derivative.
Integration
Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves calculating the integral of the function, which can be indefinite or definite. In this context, finding the indefinite integral of y' = x will yield the general form of the function y = (1/2)x^2 + C, where C is an arbitrary constant.
Constant of Integration
The constant of integration, denoted as C, arises when computing indefinite integrals. It represents an infinite number of possible functions that differ by a constant. When finding functions from derivatives, this constant accounts for all vertical shifts of the antiderivative, ensuring the solution encompasses all possible functions with the given derivative.
