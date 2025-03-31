Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. To find a function from its derivative, you need to determine its antiderivative. For example, if y' = x, the antiderivative of x is (1/2)x^2 plus a constant C, representing all possible functions with the given derivative. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Integration Integration is the process of finding the antiderivative of a function. It involves calculating the integral of the function, which can be indefinite or definite. In this context, finding the indefinite integral of y' = x will yield the general form of the function y = (1/2)x^2 + C, where C is an arbitrary constant. Recommended video: 05:04 05:04 Introduction to Indefinite Integrals