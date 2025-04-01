Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Constant Function A constant function is a function that always returns the same value, no matter the input. In mathematical terms, if f'(x) = 0 for all x, it implies that the function f(x) does not change as x changes, indicating that f(x) is a constant function.

Derivative The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. If the derivative f'(x) is zero for all x, it means the function has no slope and is flat, suggesting that the function is constant across its domain.