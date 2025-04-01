Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
2:49 minutes
Problem 27
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f(−1) = 3 and that f'(x) = 0 for all x. Must f(x) = 3 for all x? Give reasons for your answer.
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, understand the meaning of the derivative f'(x) = 0 for all x. This implies that the function f(x) has a constant slope of 0, meaning it is a horizontal line.
Since the derivative represents the rate of change of the function, a derivative of 0 indicates that the function does not change as x changes. Therefore, f(x) must be a constant function.
Given that f(x) is a constant function, it must take the same value for all x.
We are provided with the information that f(−1) = 3. Since f(x) is constant, this value must be the same for all x.
Thus, we conclude that f(x) = 3 for all x, because a constant function with f(−1) = 3 implies that the constant value is 3 everywhere.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Constant Function
A constant function is a function that always returns the same value, no matter the input. In mathematical terms, if f'(x) = 0 for all x, it implies that the function f(x) does not change as x changes, indicating that f(x) is a constant function.
Derivative
The derivative of a function at a point measures the rate at which the function's value changes as its input changes. If the derivative f'(x) is zero for all x, it means the function has no slope and is flat, suggesting that the function is constant across its domain.
Initial Condition
An initial condition provides specific information about a function at a particular point, which helps determine the constant of integration when solving differential equations. In this problem, f(−1) = 3 serves as an initial condition, confirming that the constant value of the function f(x) is 3.
