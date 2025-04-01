Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives An antiderivative of a function is another function whose derivative is the original function. In this context, finding the antiderivative of f'(x) = 2x involves determining a function f(x) such that its derivative is 2x. The general form of the antiderivative of 2x is x^2 + C, where C is a constant. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Initial Conditions Initial conditions are specific values given for a function at a particular point, which help determine the constant of integration when finding an antiderivative. Here, the initial condition f(1) = 0 allows us to solve for the constant C in the antiderivative f(x) = x^2 + C, ensuring the function satisfies this condition. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems