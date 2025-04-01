Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
4. Applications of Derivatives
Differentials
3:38 minutes
Problem 29a
Textbook Question
Finding Functions from Derivatives
Suppose that f'(x) = 2x for all x. Find f(2) if
a. f(0) = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by recognizing that f'(x) = 2x is the derivative of the function f(x). To find f(x), we need to integrate f'(x).
Set up the integral of f'(x) = 2x with respect to x: ∫2x dx.
Perform the integration: The integral of 2x with respect to x is x^2 + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Use the initial condition f(0) = 0 to find the constant C. Substitute x = 0 into the equation f(x) = x^2 + C, giving f(0) = 0^2 + C = 0, which implies C = 0.
Now that we have f(x) = x^2, substitute x = 2 into the function to find f(2): f(2) = 2^2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Antiderivatives
An antiderivative of a function f'(x) is a function f(x) whose derivative is f'(x). To find f(x) from f'(x) = 2x, we integrate 2x with respect to x, resulting in f(x) = x^2 + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Initial Conditions
Initial conditions are specific values that allow us to determine the constant of integration when finding an antiderivative. Given f(0) = 0, we substitute x = 0 into f(x) = x^2 + C, yielding 0 = 0^2 + C, which implies C = 0.
Evaluating Functions
Once the function f(x) is determined, we can evaluate it at specific points. With f(x) = x^2 and C = 0, we find f(2) by substituting x = 2, resulting in f(2) = 2^2 = 4.
