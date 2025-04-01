Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Antiderivatives An antiderivative of a function f'(x) is a function f(x) whose derivative is f'(x). To find f(x) from f'(x) = 2x, we integrate 2x with respect to x, resulting in f(x) = x^2 + C, where C is the constant of integration. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 Antiderivatives

Initial Conditions Initial conditions are specific values that allow us to determine the constant of integration when finding an antiderivative. Given f(0) = 0, we substitute x = 0 into f(x) = x^2 + C, yielding 0 = 0^2 + C, which implies C = 0. Recommended video: 05:03 05:03 Initial Value Problems