Trigonometric Substitution Trigonometric substitution is a technique used in calculus to simplify integrals involving square roots of quadratic expressions. By substituting a variable with a trigonometric function, such as sine or cosine, the integral can often be transformed into a more manageable form. This method is particularly useful for integrals that contain expressions like √(1 - x²) or √(x² - a²). Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Pythagorean Identity The Pythagorean identity states that for any angle θ, sin²(θ) + cos²(θ) = 1. This identity is fundamental in trigonometric substitution as it allows us to express one trigonometric function in terms of another, facilitating the simplification of integrals. For example, if we let x = sin(θ), then √(1 - x²) becomes cos(θ), which can simplify the integral significantly. Recommended video: 7:17 7:17 Verifying Trig Equations as Identities