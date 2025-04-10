Table of contents
Problem 4.58
Textbook Question
Sketch the graphs of the rational functions in Exercises 53–60.
𝓍⁴ ― 1
y = ------------------
𝓍²
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the rational function. The given function is \( y = \frac{x^4 - 1}{x^2} \). This can be simplified by dividing each term in the numerator by \( x^2 \).
Step 2: Simplify the function. The expression \( x^4 - 1 \) can be rewritten as \( (x^2)^2 - 1 \), which is a difference of squares. Factor it as \( (x^2 - 1)(x^2 + 1) \). Then, divide each term by \( x^2 \) to get \( y = x^2 - \frac{1}{x^2} \).
Step 3: Determine the domain. The function is undefined where the denominator is zero, so \( x \neq 0 \). The domain is all real numbers except \( x = 0 \).
Step 4: Analyze the behavior at critical points. Find the x-intercepts by setting the numerator equal to zero: \( x^4 - 1 = 0 \), which gives \( x = \pm 1 \). Check for vertical asymptotes at \( x = 0 \) and horizontal asymptotes by considering the end behavior as \( x \to \pm \infty \).
Step 5: Sketch the graph. Plot the intercepts and asymptotes, and consider the behavior of the function in different intervals. For \( x > 0 \) and \( x < 0 \), analyze the sign of the function and its concavity to sketch the graph accurately.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rational Functions
A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. The function y = (x⁴ - 1) / x² is a rational function where the numerator is a polynomial of degree 4 and the denominator is a polynomial of degree 2. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and end behavior.
Recommended video:
6:04
Intro to Rational Functions
Asymptotes
Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe the end behavior of the function. In y = (x⁴ - 1) / x², vertical asymptotes occur at x = 0, and the end behavior can be analyzed by dividing the leading terms.
Recommended video:
5:37
Introduction to Cotangent Graph
Polynomial Long Division
Polynomial long division is a method used to divide polynomials, similar to numerical long division. It helps simplify rational functions and find oblique asymptotes. For y = (x⁴ - 1) / x², dividing x⁴ by x² gives x², which helps determine the function's behavior as x approaches infinity, indicating the presence of an oblique asymptote.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Polynomial Functions
