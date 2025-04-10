Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Functions A rational function is a ratio of two polynomials. The function y = (x⁴ - 1) / x² is a rational function where the numerator is a polynomial of degree 4 and the denominator is a polynomial of degree 2. Understanding the behavior of rational functions involves analyzing their asymptotes, intercepts, and end behavior. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Intro to Rational Functions

Asymptotes Asymptotes are lines that a graph approaches but never touches. For rational functions, vertical asymptotes occur where the denominator is zero, and horizontal or oblique asymptotes describe the end behavior of the function. In y = (x⁴ - 1) / x², vertical asymptotes occur at x = 0, and the end behavior can be analyzed by dividing the leading terms. Recommended video: 5:37 5:37 Introduction to Cotangent Graph