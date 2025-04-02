Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema (maximum or minimum values). For the function k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, finding the derivative and solving k'(x) = 0 will help identify critical points within the given domain. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around the critical points, we can infer the behavior of the function. If the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum. Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema