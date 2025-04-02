Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
Intro to Extrema
Intro to Extrema
6:09 minutes
Problem 4.3.48a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, −∞ < x ≤ 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the local extrema of the function k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1 on the domain (-∞, 0], we first need to find the critical points. This involves taking the derivative of k(x) and setting it equal to zero.
Calculate the derivative of k(x): k'(x) = 3x² + 6x + 3. This derivative will help us find the critical points where the slope of the tangent is zero or undefined.
Set the derivative equal to zero to find the critical points: 3x² + 6x + 3 = 0. Solve this quadratic equation for x to find the critical points within the given domain.
Use the quadratic formula x = (-b ± √(b² - 4ac)) / 2a, where a = 3, b = 6, and c = 3, to solve for x. This will give you the potential critical points.
Evaluate the function k(x) at the critical points and at the endpoint x = 0 to determine the local extrema. Compare these values to identify the local maximum and minimum values within the domain (-∞, 0].
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema (maximum or minimum values). For the function k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, finding the derivative and solving k'(x) = 0 will help identify critical points within the given domain.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around the critical points, we can infer the behavior of the function. If the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it's a local minimum.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Domain Consideration
Understanding the domain is crucial when identifying extrema, as it limits where extrema can occur. For k(x) = x³ + 3x² + 3x + 1, the domain is −∞ < x ≤ 0, meaning we only consider critical points and endpoints within this range. The endpoint x = 0 must also be evaluated to determine if it is an extremum.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
