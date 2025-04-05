Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
9:01 minutes
Problem 4.3.54a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 53–60:
a. Find the local extrema of each function on the given interval, and say where they occur.
f(x) = sin x − cos x,0 ≤ x ≤ 2π
1
First, find the derivative of the function f(x) = sin(x) - cos(x). The derivative, f'(x), is obtained by differentiating each term: f'(x) = cos(x) + sin(x).
Next, set the derivative equal to zero to find the critical points: cos(x) + sin(x) = 0. Solve this equation for x within the interval [0, 2π].
To solve cos(x) + sin(x) = 0, you can rewrite it as sin(x) = -cos(x). This can be expressed as tan(x) = -1, which gives the solutions x = 3π/4 and x = 7π/4 within the interval [0, 2π].
Evaluate the function f(x) at the critical points and at the endpoints of the interval. Calculate f(0), f(3π/4), f(7π/4), and f(2π).
Compare the values obtained in the previous step to determine the local extrema. The largest value is the local maximum, and the smallest value is the local minimum within the interval [0, 2π].
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. To find these points, one typically examines the derivative of the function to identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or evaluates the function at these points to determine the nature of the extrema.
Derivative
The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for analyzing the behavior of functions, particularly in finding critical points where the function's slope is zero, indicating potential local maxima or minima. For the function f(x) = sin x − cos x, the derivative helps identify where the function's slope changes direction.
Interval Analysis
Interval analysis involves examining the behavior of a function within a specified range of input values. In the context of finding extrema, it is crucial to consider the endpoints of the interval as well as any critical points within it. For the function f(x) = sin x − cos x on the interval 0 ≤ x ≤ 2π, this means evaluating the function at x = 0, x = 2π, and any critical points found within this range to determine where local extrema occur.
