Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. To find these points, one typically examines the derivative of the function to identify critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or evaluates the function at these points to determine the nature of the extrema. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Derivative The derivative of a function represents the rate at which the function's value changes with respect to changes in its input. It is a fundamental tool in calculus for analyzing the behavior of functions, particularly in finding critical points where the function's slope is zero, indicating potential local maxima or minima. For the function f(x) = sin x − cos x, the derivative helps identify where the function's slope changes direction. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Derivatives