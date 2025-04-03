Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. For the function f(t) = t³ − 3t², finding the derivative and setting it to zero helps identify critical points, which are essential for determining where local maxima or minima might occur. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test is used to determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around the critical points, we can infer the behavior of the function. This test is crucial for identifying the nature of extrema in the function f(t) = t³ − 3t². Recommended video: 07:09 07:09 The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema