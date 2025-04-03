Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
5:56 minutes
Problem 4.3.46a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(t) = t³ − 3t², −∞ < t ≤ 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the derivative of the function f(t) = t³ − 3t². The derivative, f'(t), will help us identify critical points where local extrema might occur.
Calculate f'(t) by differentiating f(t) = t³ − 3t². Using the power rule, the derivative is f'(t) = 3t² - 6t.
Set the derivative f'(t) equal to zero to find the critical points: 3t² - 6t = 0. Factor the equation to solve for t.
Factor the equation: 3t(t - 2) = 0. This gives the critical points t = 0 and t = 2.
Evaluate the function f(t) at the critical points and at the endpoint t = 3 to determine the local extrema. Compare the values of f(t) at t = 0, t = 2, and t = 3 to identify the local maximum and minimum values within the domain −∞ < t ≤ 3.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema. For the function f(t) = t³ − 3t², finding the derivative and setting it to zero helps identify critical points, which are essential for determining where local maxima or minima might occur.
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test is used to determine whether a critical point is a local maximum, minimum, or neither. By analyzing the sign changes of the derivative around the critical points, we can infer the behavior of the function. This test is crucial for identifying the nature of extrema in the function f(t) = t³ − 3t².
Endpoints in a Domain
When identifying extrema in a given domain, it's important to evaluate the function at the endpoints of the domain as well. Since the domain for f(t) = t³ − 3t² is −∞ < t ≤ 3, we must consider the behavior of the function as t approaches 3, as this endpoint could potentially be a location for an extreme value.
