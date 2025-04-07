Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Problem 4.3.51a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
g(x) = (x − 2) / (x²−1), 0 ≤ x < 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
First, find the derivative of the function g(x) = \( \frac{x - 2}{x^2 - 1} \). Use the quotient rule, which states that if you have a function \( \frac{u}{v} \), its derivative is \( \frac{u'v - uv'}{v^2} \). Here, \( u = x - 2 \) and \( v = x^2 - 1 \).
Calculate the derivatives: \( u' = 1 \) and \( v' = 2x \). Substitute these into the quotient rule formula to find \( g'(x) \).
Set the derivative \( g'(x) \) equal to zero to find critical points. Solve the equation \( \frac{(x^2 - 1) - (x - 2)(2x)}{(x^2 - 1)^2} = 0 \) to find the values of x where the derivative is zero.
Check the critical points and endpoints within the domain \( 0 \leq x < 1 \) to determine if they are local extrema. Evaluate the function g(x) at these points.
Use the first or second derivative test to classify the critical points as local minima, maxima, or neither. The first derivative test involves checking the sign of \( g'(x) \) around the critical points, while the second derivative test involves evaluating \( g''(x) \) at the critical points.
Local Extrema
Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. To identify these points, one typically examines the function's derivative to find critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or other methods to determine the nature of these points.
Critical Points
Critical points are values of x where the derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extrema. To find them, calculate the derivative of the function and solve for x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Analyzing these points helps in determining the behavior of the function around them.
Domain Restrictions
Domain restrictions define the set of x-values for which a function is considered. In this problem, the domain is 0 ≤ x < 1, meaning the function is only analyzed within this interval. Understanding domain restrictions is crucial as they limit where extrema can occur and affect the behavior of the function, especially near boundaries or points of discontinuity.
