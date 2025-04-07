Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Local Extrema Local extrema refer to the points in a function where it reaches a local maximum or minimum within a specific interval. To identify these points, one typically examines the function's derivative to find critical points where the derivative is zero or undefined, and then uses the second derivative test or other methods to determine the nature of these points. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Finding Extrema Graphically

Critical Points Critical points are values of x where the derivative of a function is either zero or undefined. These points are potential candidates for local extrema. To find them, calculate the derivative of the function and solve for x where the derivative equals zero or does not exist. Analyzing these points helps in determining the behavior of the function around them. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Critical Points