Critical Points Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema, as they indicate where the function's slope changes direction. To find critical points, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of the variable where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.

First Derivative Test The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum or minimum. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after the critical point, one can infer the behavior of the function. If the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it is a local minimum.