Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
4:54 minutes
Problem 4.3.45a
Textbook Question
Identifying Extrema
In Exercises 41–52:
a. Identify the function’s local extreme values in the given domain, and say where they occur.
f(t) = 12t − t³, −3 ≤ t < ∞
Verified step by step guidance
1
To find the local extrema of the function \( f(t) = 12t - t^3 \), we first need to find its critical points. This involves taking the derivative of the function and setting it equal to zero.
Calculate the derivative: \( f'(t) = \frac{d}{dt}(12t - t^3) = 12 - 3t^2 \).
Set the derivative equal to zero to find critical points: \( 12 - 3t^2 = 0 \). Solve for \( t \) to find the critical points.
Solve the equation \( 12 - 3t^2 = 0 \) to get \( t^2 = 4 \), which gives \( t = 2 \) and \( t = -2 \). These are the critical points within the domain \( -3 \leq t < \infty \).
Evaluate the function \( f(t) \) at the critical points and endpoints of the domain to determine the local extrema. Compare the values of \( f(t) \) at \( t = -3, -2, \) and \( 2 \) to identify the local maximum and minimum values.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Critical Points
Critical points of a function occur where its derivative is zero or undefined. These points are potential locations for local extrema, as they indicate where the function's slope changes direction. To find critical points, compute the derivative of the function and solve for values of the variable where the derivative equals zero or does not exist.
Recommended video:
04:50
Critical Points
First Derivative Test
The First Derivative Test helps determine whether a critical point is a local maximum or minimum. By analyzing the sign of the derivative before and after the critical point, one can infer the behavior of the function. If the derivative changes from positive to negative, the point is a local maximum; if it changes from negative to positive, it is a local minimum.
Recommended video:
07:09
The First Derivative Test: Finding Local Extrema
Domain Considerations
Understanding the domain of a function is crucial when identifying extrema, as it defines the range of input values to consider. In this problem, the domain is given as −3 ≤ t < ∞, meaning the function is evaluated from t = -3 onwards. This affects where extrema can occur, especially at the boundary points, which must be checked separately.
Recommended video:
5:10
Finding the Domain and Range of a Graph
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning